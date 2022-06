CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-year-old child was critically injured after falling out of a third-story window in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire department said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 6400-block of South Lowe Avenue.The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, CFD said.It is not clear if anyone was with the toddler at the time and the incident remains under investigation.