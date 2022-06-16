Weather in Chicago: Thousands still without power as heat continues

There were more storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning that caused even more power outages for ComEd customers.
Scattered storms dropped about two-tenths of an inch of rain at O'Hare. The storms prompted the weather service to issue warnings across the area.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, 5,400 ComEd customers were without power system-wide. That's down from a height of 125,000 without power after Monday night's storm left a trail of damage.
The majority of those off-line are in the southern region due to the most recent storms.
Two hundred of those customers are from Monday's storms, mainly in Maywood and Broadview.
ComEd crews are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses.
"We've had more intense, worse storms in terms of impact. But restoration through this intense heat, that changes the dynamic of it," said ComEd Governmental Affairs Vice President Michael Fountain.
The mayor of west suburban Broadview has issued a "local state of emergency" after the village was left with downed trees and power outages.
The disaster declaration would make the community eligible for government funding to help with the clean-up.
Wednesday was another hot and challenging day for many because of an Excessive Heat Warning, but cooler temps are on the way.
It's still expected to get into the low 90s Thursday, but the area should cool off over the weekend before heating up again next week, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.
Chicago set a new heat record Wednesday: O'Hare Airport reached 96 degrees around 3 p.m., breaking the record high of 95 degrees for June 15 set in 1994, according to the National Weather Service.
But it was even hotter at Midway Airport, which peaked at 99 degrees around 5 p.m.
The humidity made it feel like 102 degrees.
The heat wave began Tuesday, when temperatures at Midway Airport reached 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. At O'Hare on Tuesday, temperatures climbed to 96 degrees by 2 p.m., falling a few degrees shy of the record high for June 14 of 99 degrees set in 1987. Official temperature records for the city are measured at O'Hare.
Drivers need to be alert during the heat wave, as even the roads are feeling the strain.
On Center Avenue, just east of Lake Street, in Hanover Park, the pavement has buckled.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications gave tips to stay safe Tuesday morning, ahead of the heat wave.
"Keep electric lights off or turned down, minimize use of your oven or stove, wear loose, light cotton clothing, take cool baths and showers. Don't leave anyone, including pets, in a parked car, even for a few minutes," said Rich Guidice, executive director with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
The city is reminding people to take precautions to avoid extreme heat emergencies.
Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.
Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, as well.
"Do not underestimate the health risks of heat and humidity. They are dangerous, and, in some cases, can be deadly," said Dr. Jennifer Seo, chief medical officer at the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Stroke:
Heat Exhaustion:
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.
Residents in need of assistance during the extreme heat should call 311. Residents can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.
They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.
"We are partnering with the Department of Buildings on 311 and responding to calls for senior well-being checks and senior assistance regarding heat. This is a priority to Chicago," said Alisa Rodriguez, managing deputy commissioner with the Department of Family Services and Support.
Chicago has opened six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday (except for the Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours):
- Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
- Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
- King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
- South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
- Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.
During hours of operation, residents can find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.
Public pools are still closed, however, while the Chicago Park District works to hire more lifeguards.
Last month during a spring heat wave, three women were found dead in a Rogers Park senior apartment building where other residents said they had started complaining to management of oppressively hot conditions days earlier.
"The important message I have here is we're out there. We're out there right now. We're out there before the heat wave came, and will be there through the heat wave and afterwards to make sure everyone is safe," Department of Buildings Commissioner Matthew Beaudet said.
Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.