black history month

Chicago Children's Choir prepares for Black History Month concert

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Children's Choir is preparing for a special Black History Month concert, which will be held virtually.

Called "Preserving and Persevering," the concert celebrates the legacy of the ancestors.

"Our inspiration in this is like we know this is the music that has allowed us to persevere in the face of racial injustice and our kids have to be equipped with this," said Lonnie Norwood, CCC Director of African Diasporic Music and Studies.

The world-renowned choir has been training virtually since September, but in the past few weeks the emphasis has been on learning the origins and history of Black music.

"We've gone through presentations. We've had lessons. We've had people come in and teach us about different cultures and experiences. So it's helped me personally to get more of an understanding of what I'm singing and where it's coming from," said Diondre Dunigan, member of Chicago Children's Choir.

The hour-long concert will feature the choir joined by a host of musical stars and will include world premiere of collaborations with Grammy winners Lisa Fischer and the quintet Ranky Tanky. It will embody the lessons they've learned during Black History Month.

"You have the voice and you have the power because these are the people who've laid the groundwork for you and showed you the roadmap of how to do this," said Norwood.

"I feel like I've grown so much this month alone as a musician, it's incredible," Dunigan said. "Seeing all the younger kids just singing and being themselves and expressing through the medium of Black history and Black music. It really impressed me and made me more hopeful for the youth of the future."

"Preserving and Persevering" will also feature the choir's performances with Chance The Rapper, Bobby McFerrin and Cynthia Erivo. It will be live-streamed on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m. on the Chicago Children's Choir's Facebook and YouTube channels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplive musicchildrenblack history month
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Our Chicago: Town hall recognizes impact of Black fraternities
New films feature Black casts, highlight African American culture
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Artist sculpts lifelike figurines of Black heroes throughout American history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weather delays Moderna COVID vaccine shipments to IL
Englewood man rescues girl wandering frigid streets alone
Madigan resigns as IL rep after 50 years
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
Family grieves after fatal canopy collapse
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
41 Chicago monuments under review, feedback sought
Show More
USPS report shows 62K mail items delayed at 4 Chicago post offices
CPD officers share how they found missing dog who escaped Avondale vet
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Our Chicago: Town hall recognizes impact of Black fraternities
Chicago Weather: mostly cloudy, snow tapers off
More TOP STORIES News