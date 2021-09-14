Chicago City Council to take up marijuana zoning, FOP contract during meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's City Council meets Tuesday and is expected to take up a number of key issues, including the Fraternal Order of Police contract and zoning for marijuana dispensaries.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over the meeting, which will be in person.Most notably, the council is expected to vote the city's eight-year contract with the Chicago FOP. It would raise the base salary of 11,000 "rank-and-file" officers 20% by 2025.If approved, the package will cost the city $377 million in retroactive pay dating back to when the last deal expired in 2017.It also reportedly allows the city to investigate officers based on anonymous complaints and other disciplinary changes.The council is also expected to take up a proposal to ease Chicago zoning rules to open marijuana dispensaries, which the mayor says would make it easier for minority applicants to get into the business.Lightfoot's plan would open up much more of the downtown area to allow marijuana businesses.Under the proposal, only a small area of the city's center would continue to exclude dispensaries, including Michigan Avenue downtown and in the South Loop, plus a stretch approaching Navy Pier from Michigan.Some aldermen have expressed concern the mayor's plan would not go far enough to protect the interests of minority entrepreneurs.The council is also expected to take up a proposal to limit the use of plastic utensils by Chicago restaurants.The new rules would prohibit restaurants from automatically giving out plastic utensils with carry-out and delivery meals unless customers request them.