Chicago City Council to vote on Mayor Lightfoot's proposed gang asset forfeiture ordinance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full City Council meets Wednesday and aldermen are expected to vote on several issues.One of the measures is an ordinance pushed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It would let the city use civil lawsuits to seize property from street gangs and pass out of committee last week.Several aldermen and the ACLU are opposed to that plan.Also, the council is expected to vote on the mayor's controversial pick for the new permanent head of COPA. An earlier vote to confirm interim chief Andrea Kersten was canceled.Aldermen will also vote on a plan to buy the site of a closed Aldi Grocery Store on the West Side for $700,000.The store's closure left some residents of Garfield Park and Austin with fewer choices to buy healthy food. City officials could help bring a new grocer to that spot.Another ordinance expected to pass would add two liquor licenses for venues in Millennium Park.The park already has one license at the Park Grill. This new proposal would add licenses for two more locations near the central Chase Promenade.