death in custody

Chicago police in-custody death: Woman, 31, ID'd as person who died in custody; COPA investigating

Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating death that took place in 11th District-Harrison
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COPA investigating CPD death in custody on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The person who died in Chicago police custody last week has been identified as a 31-year-old Chicago woman.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating the death of a person while in Chicago police custody that took place last week.

COPA said in a tweet Saturday morning that the incident happened Thursday evening, while the person was in the custody of 11th District officers.



The district is referred to as the "Harrison" district on the West Side.

On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the individual as London T. Marquez.

The office said the cause and manner of her death are pending.

No additional information about the person who died or what led to the death had been released as of Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, Chicago police officers got into a shootout with carjacking suspects on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
