Chicago issues reminder of residential cooling requirements

By WLS logo
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 9:27AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the warm weather continues, the city of Chicago reminds everyone that certain buildings are required to protect residents with air conditioning in all units or a cool central area.

The rules go into effect If the heat index exceeds 80 degrees.

The buildings include housing for older people under the Federal Fair Housing Act, buildings with one-hundred or more apartments and buildings more than 80 feet tall.

You can call 3-1-1 to report a violation of the cooling requirements, to request a senior well-being check or to find the nearest cooling center.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/cooling.

