Jury finds Chicago police officers guilty of stealing drugs, cash

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury on Tuesday found two Chicago police officers guilty of stealing drugs and cash, and then trying to cover up their crimes.

Sergeant Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado were on trial for allegedly stealing money, drugs and cigarettes with warrants they obtained with made up information. The charges stem from a theft of $4,200 from an Enterprise Rental Car in Chicago in 2018.

Elizondo was a CPD sergeant, and Salgado had been an officer assigned to his gang unit. Both are currently suspended without pay.

In federal court Monday, defense attorneys argued the two officers did a lot of talking, tried to get information to solve cases and keep the streets of the West Side of Chicago safe. ABC7 was informed that it is not illegal for Chicago police officers to lie to get information while they are conducting an investigation.

Defense attorneys said agents don't understand policing in Chicago, telling jurors, "Don't trust 'em for a second."

On the other side, federal prosecutors argued the two officers were simply motivated by their own self-interest.

One of Salgado's attorneys told jurors he was only an officer, and Elizondo was the supervisor. The attorney said that others also had an opportunity to steal during searches.

"These allegations are a disgrace," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in 2018, at the time the officers were charged. "Today's charges and allegations undermine the sacred meaning of the star that each of us wear. If these allegations are proven true, they are a disgrace to everything we stand for and for that, I want my stars back."
