Chicago-area residents, workers donate medical supplies to those in need during coronavirus crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some communities are coming together to provide personal protective equipment and medical supplies to those in need.In Chicago, T-shirt company Culture Studio is now making face coverings after recent guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus.Seamstress Cherice Taylor started crafting them weeks ago for free for a friend who is a nurse, and now she's continuing her efforts to meet the growing need.Through her Making It Sew Fun sewing school, she's produced dozens of the coverings that are made out of 100% cotton.Meanwhile, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has donated several of its ventilators to the adult hospital because the need remains high.A hair salon in west suburban Wheaton posted a video on social media, hoping to share some hope during these uncertain times. Stylists and workings are reminding everyone that we will get through this.