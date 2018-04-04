Chicago couple's moving truck stolen near Seattle; 2 arrested

RENTON, Wash. --Two people were arrested for stealing a Chicago couple's moving truck, which was filled with all their belongings and parked in the Seattle area.
Lee and Britt Emerick, who just moved to Washington from Chicago, were sleeping in a Clarion Hotel just feet away from a yellow Penske moving truck.
The stolen moving truck was found at a house in the 19400-block of SE 170th Street in Renton, Wash., after investigators received a tip from a caller, the King County Sheriff's Office told KOMO-TV on Wednesday.
There were no signs of broken glass or clues left behind in the parking lot.
But the truck was hard to miss - a yellow, 26-foot Penske truck with a trailer and Indiana plates.
The truck had tens of thousands of dollars worth of furniture, family heirlooms, jewelry, a couple of motorcycles and several guns that Britt Emerick had inherited from her father.
The couple had snapped photos of their belongings before their journey from Chicago began. Luckily, the couple had taken their car off the trailer that was attached to the back before it was stolen.
The couple did have insurance, but it would have likely only covered a small part of what they would have lost.
Surveillance video captured from the hotel showed an SUV pulling up next to the truck at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both the SUV and the truck left the scene about 15-20 minutes later.