Blood donations needed as winter months, COVID-19 pandemic can lead to shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The need for blood donations hasn't eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
Last week's snow, ice and freezing across the country wrecked havoc on blood donations.
Many Red Cross Drives had to be canceled.
Joy Squier from the Red Cross discussed the critical need for blood donations.
Appointments can also be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment prior to the drive or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood. For general information about giving blood, eligibility requirements etc., please go to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
