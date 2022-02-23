coronavirus testing

Chicago COVID test site run by LabElite on Far Northwest Side raided by FBI

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
FBI raids LabElite COVID testing center on Far Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI has raided another Chicago COVID testing site, this time on the city's Far Northwest Side.

Federal agents raided LabElite, a COVID testing center in the 5800-block of Northwest Highway. A spokesperson for the agency released a statement saying, "The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that vicinity today. There is no further information at this time."

A spokesperson for LabElite said the company has been working to resolve complaints about delayed test results.

RELATED: 2 more Chicago-based COVID-19 test companies investigated by IDPH, IL AG

LabElite has received millions of dollars from the federal government for COVID-19 testing.

Earlier this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it is investigating Northshore Clinical Labs, which is not associated with NorthShore University HealthSystem, and O'Hare Clinical Lab, which has no connection to the airport, over complaints their patients did not get timely results or any results at all from their COVID tests.

RELATED: Center for COVID Control facing lawsuit from Minnesota AG alleging widespread COVID testing scheme

And the Minnesota attorney general announced a lawsuit against Rolling Meadows-based Center for COVID Control alleging false, deceptive and fraudulent conduct in COVID testing clinics at hundreds of locations in metro Chicago and the Midwest.
