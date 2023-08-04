Chicago crash: SUV crashes into West Side building, causing partial collapse

Chicago police said the front of a building on the West Side collapsed after a car crashed into it early Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The front of a building on the West Side collapsed after a car crashed into it early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Video showed extensive damage caused to the front of the vacant building.

Chicago police arrived at the scene in the 400-block of South Cicero Avenue and found an unoccupied black SUV. Police said the male driver fled the scene after striking the building.

1 injured after school bus hits home in Portage Park crash: Chicago fire officials

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. The Building Department has been called to assess the stability of the structure.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood