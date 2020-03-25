Several injured, including children, in multi-car crash at South Side bus stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash that involved multiple vehicles injured several people waiting at a bus stop on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police were called to the 2300-block of West 63rd Street at about 9:05 a.m., with at least four cars involved in a crash with multiple injuries.Three people were waiting at a bus stop when they were struck by one of the vehicles. Police said two children were reported injured and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in unkown condition.Further details on the crash were not immediately available.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.