WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver ejected in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Thursday, January 18, 2024 11:00AM
Driver ejected in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: CPD
Chicago police said a driver was ejected and critically injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Thursday morning.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was ejected and critically injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded at about 3:08 a.m. to the crash in the 1300-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The driver of an SUV was traveling southbound when the driver struck the shoulder, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A male passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

It is not clear if the roads were slick at the time of the crash, but it was snowing overnight.

Salt trucks have been out both in the city and on the expressways and tollways.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW