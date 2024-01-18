Driver ejected in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was ejected and critically injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded at about 3:08 a.m. to the crash in the 1300-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The driver of an SUV was traveling southbound when the driver struck the shoulder, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A male passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

It is not clear if the roads were slick at the time of the crash, but it was snowing overnight.

Salt trucks have been out both in the city and on the expressways and tollways.