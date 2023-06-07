Chicago police: 4 women injured in Ashburn after car crashes into semi-truck

Chicago police said four women were injured after a car crashed into a semi-truck in Ashburn Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four women were injured in a crash in the Ashburn neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A sedan with four female passengers was speeding when it ran a red light and hit a semi-truck at about 2:28 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said three women were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and a fourth woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in stable condition. The man driving the semi-truck declined medical treatment.

Area One detectives are investigating the crash.