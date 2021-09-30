Personal Finance

Chicago announces program to distribute grants for artists impacted by COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced a new $2.3 million relief fund for artists and creative works who have suffered lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Chicago Creative Worker Assistance Program" will distribute hundreds of grants, by the end of this year.

The grants will range from $2,000 to $5,000. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office said it plans to open additional rounds of funding in 2022.

As part of the 2022 proposed budget includes $26 million in new arts and culture investments, including an increase in the DCASE Cultural Grants budget from $2.7 million to $20.7 million.

For more information and to register, visit chicagoculturalgrants.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopartcoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
Large fire engulfs several homes in Fuller Park
Dogs to be euthanized after 2nd Elmwood Park attack
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
ISP investigate separate shootings on Eisenhower, Bishop Ford
Teens on way to homecoming rescue children from Fox Lake car crash
Show More
Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1
Huge reward suggests Chicago has new Public Enemy No. 1
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Man charged with fatally shooting food delivery driver: CPD
Man killed for spitting while talking during card game: Prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News