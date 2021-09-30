CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced a new $2.3 million relief fund for artists and creative works who have suffered lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Chicago Creative Worker Assistance Program" will distribute hundreds of grants, by the end of this year.
The grants will range from $2,000 to $5,000. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office said it plans to open additional rounds of funding in 2022.
As part of the 2022 proposed budget includes $26 million in new arts and culture investments, including an increase in the DCASE Cultural Grants budget from $2.7 million to $20.7 million.
For more information and to register, visit chicagoculturalgrants.org.
Chicago announces program to distribute grants for artists impacted by COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Show More