Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found fatally stabber Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

She was discovered in the bedroom of a home in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, in the Ashburn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old female victim had a stab wound to the throat, police said.

She was taken to Christ hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was being questioned, Chicago police said.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

