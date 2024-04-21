WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 21, 2024 2:16AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found fatally stabber Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

She was discovered in the bedroom of a home in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, in the Ashburn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old female victim had a stab wound to the throat, police said.

She was taken to Christ hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was being questioned, Chicago police said.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW