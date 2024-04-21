Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found fatally stabber Saturday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.
She was discovered in the bedroom of a home in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, in the Ashburn neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The 20-year-old female victim had a stab wound to the throat, police said.
She was taken to Christ hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A person of interest was being questioned, Chicago police said.
Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.
