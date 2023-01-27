Chicago police: 2 in custody after 7-Eleven robbery spree in East Side, Mt. Greenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects are in custody after three 7-Eleven store robberies in the East Side, Mount Greenwood and Beverly neighborhoods Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The first robbery occurred in the 10700-block of South Ewing Avenue. Police said two male suspects entered the store at about 1:36 a.m. armed with handguns. They stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing, police said.

The second robbery occurred at about 2:05 a.m. in the 10300-block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said two male suspects entered the store with guns, stole cash and cigarettes and fled.

The third robbery occurred at a convenience store in the 2400-block of West 103rd Street at about 2:11 a.m. Police said two armed male suspects announced a robbery and stole cash and cigarettes.

The suspects in the robbery spree were taken into custody in the 1000-block of East 80th Street, police said.