Couple walking home from bar in Lakeview robbed by suspects with metal stick, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a couple in Lakeview were victims of an armed robbery on Barry Street Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple were robbed while walking home from a bar in Lakeview Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place as the 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were walking in the 1800-block of West Barry Street at about 11:40 p.m. when two male suspects got out of a dark-colored sedan.

"They jumped out and were like, 'We're going to need your purse' and then he goes, 'No, no, you're not going to need it,' and they are like, unfortunately yeah, sorry, we are going to need your purse," Alyssa, robbery victim, said.

The couple said the robbers were holding some type of metal stick during the ordeal.

The victims were shaken up but not hurt.

"On a Tuesday night, it could have been worse. I'm surprised that it happened on a Tuesday night," Alyssa said.

"We're fine, no one is hurt. It could have been worse. It could have been better, but we're here," Max, robbery victim, said.

The robbers got away in a dark-colored car. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood