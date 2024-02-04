Armed robbers assault victims in 2 separate West Rogers Park robberies, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three armed robbers assaulted victims in two separate robberies early Sunday on the city's North Side in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The first robbery happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was walking when three men armed with guns got out of a dark sedan, chased the man and began to strike him.

The armed robbers took the victim's cell phone and wallet and fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, another armed robbery happened at 2:33 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Campbell Avenue, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were in a parked car when three men armed with guns got out of a blue sedan. The robbers forced the victims out of the car at gunpoint.

The armed robbers hit and kicked the male victim before taking the victims' cell phones and wallets, police said.

The man refused medical attention from EMS.

Police officials did not immediately link the two robberies.

In both crimes, no one has been arrested and area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

