Edgewater shooting: Man with CCL gets into shootout with would-be robber, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago shooting early Tuesday morning. A man with a CCL got into an Edgewater shootout on North Winthrop Avenue, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A would-be robbery victim with a concealed carry license got into a shootout with a suspect on the Far North Side early Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old man was walking in the 5400-block of North Winthrop Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood just after 4:20 a.m., when a white sedan and dark-colored SUV approached, CPD said.

A male suspect got out of one of the cars, pulled out a gun and demanded the man give him his belongings, police said.

The victim, who has a Firearm Owners Identification card and CCL, also pulled out a gun, and there was a shootout, police said.

The man was not injured, and the suspect got back into the SUV empty-handed, according to police.

Both vehicles drove away, traveling south.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was injured.

No one was in custody later Tuesday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

