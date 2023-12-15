Body found in trunk of burning car Bridgeport, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in the trunk of a burning car in the Bridgeport neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police and fire crews responded to an alley in the 3700-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 2:08 a.m.

When firefighters put out the vehicle fire, a victim was found unresponsive in the trunk of the car, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's possible the body was so badly burned, it's difficult to identify the victim.

Area One detectives are trying to figure out what happened as the medical examiner's office works to identify the body.

Evidence technicians were on the scene working to gather information Friday.