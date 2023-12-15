WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Body found in trunk of burning car Bridgeport, Chicago police say

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 11:12AM
Body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport
Chicago police said a body was found inside a burning car in Bridgeport Friday morning.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in the trunk of a burning car in the Bridgeport neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police and fire crews responded to an alley in the 3700-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 2:08 a.m.

When firefighters put out the vehicle fire, a victim was found unresponsive in the trunk of the car, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's possible the body was so badly burned, it's difficult to identify the victim.

Area One detectives are trying to figure out what happened as the medical examiner's office works to identify the body.

Evidence technicians were on the scene working to gather information Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW