St. Sabina children's choir bus struck by stolen car, Chicago police confirm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A school bus carrying the St. Sabina children's choir was struck by a stolen car Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Father Michael Pfleger said the coir was on the way to sing during a St. Sabina Day of Service when it was struck by the car. He said four men armed with guns jumped out of the car and ran away.

Chicago police said the car, a 2018 Dodge Durango, was not stolen in the city but was driving south on Vincennes at 79th Street when it struck a Ford van, ran a red light and then struck the school bus. The four offenders inside fled on foot into an alley on Vincennes and remain at large CPD said.

Five people on the bus were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, CPD said. It was not clear if any of those people were children. Pfleger said in his Facebook post that no one was badly hurt.

