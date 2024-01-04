Convenience store owner exchanges gunfire with burglary suspects on South Side

A Chicago convenience store owner said she exchanged gunfire with burglary suspects in Woodlawn Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A store owner confronted suspected burglars in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said three male suspects shattered the front door window of a business at on 460 East 61st Street at about 4:35 a.m.

The made entry into the store and began taking merchandise when police said the 40-year-old store owner arrived.

The owner said one of the suspects took out a gun and fired shots at her and the owner fired back, police said. It does not appear any of the suspects were wounded and the store owner was not injured.

The suspects got into a white sedan and fled southbound.

The owner said this is the second burglary to their store in days.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

