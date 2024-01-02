South Side restaurant targeted in burglary, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side restaurant was targeted in burglary Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Shark's Fish and Chicken in the 200-block of East 35th Street at about 12:26 a.m. and found the front glass door was damaged.

Police said the cash register was tampered with.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

