South Side restaurant targeted in burglary, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side restaurant was targeted in burglary Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to the Shark's Fish and Chicken in the 200-block of East 35th Street at about 12:26 a.m. and found the front glass door was damaged.
Police said the cash register was tampered with.
Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
SEE ALSO: Burglar breaks window to steal from Murphy's Bleachers bar in Wrigleyville
SEE ALSO: Chicago police issue alert after Hyde Park burglaries