Crash-and-grab burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crash-and-grab burglars broke into a South Side restaurant and stole an ATM Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at the Gyros restaurant in the 300-block of East 47th Street at about 3:25 a.m.

Police said two burglars entered the restaurant after using an SUV to smash the front. The thieves then took an ATM and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was injured. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

