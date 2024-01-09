  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crash-and-grab burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 12:54PM
Crash-and-grab burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant
Crash-and-grab burglars broke into a South Side restaurant and stole an ATM Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crash-and-grab burglars broke into a South Side restaurant and stole an ATM Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at the Gyros restaurant in the 300-block of East 47th Street at about 3:25 a.m.

Police said two burglars entered the restaurant after using an SUV to smash the front. The thieves then took an ATM and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

SEE ALSO: Gold Coast shooting: Chicago police officer, burglary suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

No one was injured. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW