Chicago police officer shot on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting on the Near North Side Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the first block of West Walton Street. The officer was wounded in the leg and transported to an area hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

