Chicago police issue alert about child sex predator at Maggie Daley Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a sexual exploitation of a child at Maggie Daley Park on Thursday, which they said may be related to a similar incident last month.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said a six-year-old girl was climbing inside the wooden tower on the park's playground when someone followed her to the top and performed a lewd act on himself, police said.

Police are also investigating a similar incident at the park last month. At about 2 p.m. on May 25, police said a four-year-old girl was playing in the park when she was guided to the top of the tower by a man who then exposed himself. The girl then fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.