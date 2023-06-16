WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police issue alert about child sex predator at Maggie Daley Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 11:54AM
CPD issues alert about child sex predator at Maggie Daley Park
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police have issued warning about a sexual predator at Maggie Daley Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a sexual exploitation of a child at Maggie Daley Park on Thursday, which they said may be related to a similar incident last month.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said a six-year-old girl was climbing inside the wooden tower on the park's playground when someone followed her to the top and performed a lewd act on himself, police said.

Police are also investigating a similar incident at the park last month. At about 2 p.m. on May 25, police said a four-year-old girl was playing in the park when she was guided to the top of the tower by a man who then exposed himself. The girl then fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW