Chicago crime: Man robbed at gunpoint, struck on hand in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 63-year-old man was struck and robbed at gunpoint in the River North neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The victim told police he was in the 600-block of North State Street at about 9 p.m. when two suspects armed with handguns approached him.

The suspects demanded the victim's personal belongings and struck the victim on the hand before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

