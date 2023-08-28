Chicago police investigating string of armed robberies, carjackings

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred Sunday night and Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred in the South Loop and Northwest Side Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police have not linked the seven incidents.

The first robbery occurred in the 2200-block of West Hirsch Street at about 9:44 p.m. A man and woman told police they were approached by suspects who got out of a dark-colored sedan.

The man told police he was punched multiple times and took the personal belongings of the victims. The suspects then fled the scene and the man declined treatment at the scene.

A second robbery occurred in the 2000-block of North Hoyne Avenue at about 9:50 p.m.

A 67-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were outside walking when three male suspects got out of a blue sedan, police said. One suspect was armed with a handgun and they demanded the victims' property.

The victims complied and the man was punched several times, police said. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

A third incident occurred in the 2100-block of North Hoyne Avenue at about 9:55 p.m., police said.

Police said a 35-year-old man was approached by three suspects who got out of a blue sedan and began to punch the victim after refusing to hand over his belongings.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The fourth incident occurred at about 10:12 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

A woman told police three male suspects got out of a blue sedan and approached her. They pointed a gun at her and demanded her car, police said.

The suspects then fled in the sedan and the victim's white SUV, police said. The woman was not injured.

A sixth incident occurred in the 3000-block of North Lamon Avenue at about 10:50 p.m., police said.

A 33-year-old man said he was approached by two suspects. He said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

A sixth incident occurred in the 1300-block of West Randolph Street at about 10:31 p.m.

Two women, ages 23 and 44, were robbed at gunpoint after two suspects got out of a white SUV, police said.

After the suspects demanded the victims' belongings, the 44-year-old woman complied and the 23-year-old refused, police said. The suspects then kicked the 23-year-old woman and fled the scene, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and the 23-year-old woman was transported to RUSH University Medical Center in good condition.

A seventh incident occurred in the 2100-block of West Ohio Street at about 10:45 p.m.

Police said a man was getting out of his black SUV when he approached by an armed male suspect.

The suspect demanded the victim's vehicle and the man complied, police said. No injuries were reported.

An eighth incident occurred in the 600-block of South Wells Street at about 12:27 a.m.

A 24-year-old man was walking when police said he was approached by four male suspects who got out of a dark-colored sedan. The suspects told the victim not to move and he fled the scene on foot and was not injured, police said.

