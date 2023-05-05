Chicago officials to outline summer safety plan to curb violence, unruly crowds

The weather is warming up and city officials will outline a citywide summer safety plan to combat recent unruly crowds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police along with the fire department and other city officials will unveil their citywide summer safety plan Friday.

Last month, the city was in the national spotlight after a chaotic warm weekend downtown with teenagers causing mayhem on Michigan Avenue and at 31st Street Beach.

Some teenagers were shot, dozens of arrests were made. Businesses, residents and tourists were concerned for their safety.

Friday, the Chicago Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago Fire Department will detail how they plan to keep the city safe this summer.

This as the violence continues. Thursday night police found a 19-year-old man shot twice in the face, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 2500-block of West Peterson Avenue when someone drove up and opened fire. he is in serious condition at the hospital.

The city is also waiting for a new police superintendent.

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson will officially be in office on May 15. He will replace the current interim Superintendent, Eric Carter, with another interim, Fred Waller until he decides on a new superintendent.

Friday's press conference discussing city safety plans will take place at 12:30 p.m. at OEMC headquarters.