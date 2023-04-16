15 arrested in connection with Loop chaos after 2 teens shot near Millennium Park: Chicago police

Two teens were shot in the Chicago Loop near Millennium Park on Saturday night. There was a large police presence downtown.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and a firearm was recovered: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fifteen people were arrested after large groups gathered downtown and two teenagers were shot near Millennium Park on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street at about 9 p.m., police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and police are investigating.

SEE ALSO | 16-year-old shot and killed at 'Bean' worried about Chicago crime, living past 21

CPD said officers responded to several large groups of juveniles and young adults who were "engaging in reckless and disruptive behavior" and "putting themselves and the public at risk for harm." Officers arrested nine adults and six juveniles.

Police said most of the charges were for reckless conduct, but a 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and a firearm was recovered. An adult and a juvenile were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

There was a large police presence downtown as officers worked to clear large the crowds. Video showed dozens of officers lining the street near Washington and State.

Earlier on Saturday night, a viewer shared cell phone video showing a group of people jumping on a vehicle along Michigan Avenue.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.