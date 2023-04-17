Unruly crowds 'unacceptable,' but don't 'demonize youth': Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect

Chicago officials are reacting after unruly crowds gathered downtown and near Millennium Park this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials are reacting after unruly crowds gathered downtown and near Millennium Park this weekend.

Viral videos show large groups of people disrupting traffic, dancing on cars and getting involved in fights.

Police said two people were shot late Saturday night.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's statement is grabbing national headlines, saying in part we should not demonize the youth, who were a part of it.

"When I came back, this whole area was lined with, this street was blocked off by a wall of police up the next block," witness David Clark said.

The groups were seen running around, jumping on cars and CTA buses and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Two teenagers were shot near Michigan and Wabash avenues. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

RELATED: Teen arrested after 14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach as large crowds gathered, police say

"We've had it almost every year, and I just think the police feel that they don't have support from the mayor and stuff to really do what they have to do," said Elizabeth Cohen, who lives across Millennium Park.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Johnson responded to the violence.

"It's not the first time that we've addressed these issues, but our young people have an opportunity and a right to enjoy the entirety of our city, but they have to do it in a way that is respectful for people and property. And we did address that over the weekend, and we will continue to address it," Lightfoot said.

She also tweeted, "We have made historic investments in City youth programming & supporting community-based organizations to create year-round safe spaces for our youth."

Johnson called the activity "unacceptable," but went on to say "it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

The president and CEO of Chicago's Loop Alliance, which represents downtown businesses, also released a statement, saying in part, "We are saddened by the events that occurred in the Loop (Saturday) evening" and "we are prepared to work with all relevant partners and parties in response to when these trends are detected."

Fifteen people were arrested in the incident.

It wasn't just in the Loop. Similar problems took place at 31st Street Beach that also ended in violence. A 14-year-old boy was shot in his thigh.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood