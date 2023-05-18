Chicago police said a man is in custody after using an arrow key to steal mail in the West Loop Wednesday.

Chicago police: Man arrested after using arrow key to steal from West Loop mailbox

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after authorities said he was caught stealing mail out of a mailbox in the West Loop Tuesday.

U.S. Postal Inspectors said they were conducting a surveillance mission near Racine Avenue and Adams Street at about 3 a.m.

Investigators said he was seen using an arrow key to take mail from a USPS mail box. They said he dropped several pieces of mail and was apprehended by agents.

The arrow key and seven pieces of mail were recovered.

Chicago police said 51-year-old Richard Thompson was charged with burglary and theft. Federal charges are pending.

