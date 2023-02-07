CPD investigating after apparent stolen US Postal Service property found in vacant Loop hotel room

Chicago police are investigating after apparent stolen USPS property was found in a vacant room in Virgin Hotels on Wabash in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after apparent stolen postal property was found in a vacant hotel room.

CPD said officers were responding to a call at the Virgin Hotels on Wabash Avenue in the Loop, when they discovered various electronic items and postal property in a vacant room.

The officers were caught on camera just after midnight Tuesday carrying out mail items.

CPD said Area Three detectives, along with the U.S. Postal Service, are now investigating, and the property will be taken into inventory.

This comes in the wake of many local mail carriers being targeted.

Thieves have been stealing their master arrow keys at gunpoint in many instances across the city.

It's something the postal carrier union is very concerned about. They have reached out to city and state leaders for help.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

