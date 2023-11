Chicago police said a man was stabbed while sitting on a bench of a CTA platform in the Loop Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old victim was on the platform at the Clark and Lake Station at about 3:30 a.m. when police said he was approached by a male suspect who took out a knife and attacked the victim.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the left abdomen and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.