13 Chicago men accused of running open air drug market in Humboldt Park facing federal charges

Thirteen Chicago men facing federal drug charges, accused of running an open-air drug market in Humboldt Park near Chicago and Trumbull.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirteen Chicago men are charged under federal indictment, accused of running an open-air drug market on the city's Northwest Side.

Federal prosecutors said the men sold cocaine, crack, heroin, and drugs laced with fentanyl at an open-air drug market near West Chicago and North Trumbull. All the men face drug charges, and a few are also charged with gun crimes.

Ten of the men appeared in court at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday to hear the charges against them. One man was not in court because he is apparently in custody in Cook County. Two other defendants did not appear in court and no explanation was provided.

Their next court date was not immediately known.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood