Burglary breaks into Logan Square Mexican restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglar broke into a Mexican restaurant in Logan Square Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at the El Habanero restaurant in the 3300-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 9:55 p.m.

Police said a male suspect broke the front door of the restaurant and gained entry before stealing some electronics. It is not known if any cash was taken.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

