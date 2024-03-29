WATCH LIVE

Man, 68, critically injured in West Side hit-and-run: Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 10:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 69-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the West Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was on the street in the 2000-block of South California Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound struck the victim and did not stop, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

