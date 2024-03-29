Man, 68, critically injured in West Side hit-and-run: Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 69-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the West Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was on the street in the 2000-block of South California Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound struck the victim and did not stop, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said.

SEE ALSO: DeKalb County sheriff's deputy critically injured in crash on IL-23, ISP says

No one is in custody and the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood