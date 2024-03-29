DeKalb County sheriff's deputy critically injured in crash on IL-23, ISP says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A DeKalb County crash left a sheriff's deputy critically injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred around midnight and involved a sheriff's vehicle and a truck on IL-23 south of Perry Road in Waterman Illinois, police said.
The deputy was transported in critical condition to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, police said,
The driver of the semi-truck was not transported, police said.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash and IL-23 and Perry Road remain closed as the investigation continues.