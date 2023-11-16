Chicago police said a man was killed near the House of Blues in River North Wednesday night.

Man dies after being punched in head outside House of Blues, Chicago police say

Police said a 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300-block of North Dearborn Street when he was approached by two people.

The two people asked the victim for money and then punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, police said.

Officers found the victim unresponsive with a critical head injury when he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

There are several surveillance cameras around this area and police are reviewing video as they continue their investigation. No one is in custody.