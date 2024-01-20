Suspect charged with murder after punching man in head outside House of Blues, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed near the House of Blues in River North Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed in a deadly November attack near the House of Blues in River North.

Two people asked a 47-year-old man for money then punched him in the head. He later died.

Chicago police arrested Jamie Miller, 29, Thursday night. He's faces one felony count of murder.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk Nov. 15 in the 300-block of North Dearborn Street.

The two people asked the victim for money and then punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, hitting his head, police said.

Officers found the victim unresponsive with a critical head injury when he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses stepped in to try to save the man's life.

Patrick Mix, who is visiting from Buffalo, N.Y., said he was pulling up to the valet just as the attack happened.

"Right outside the House of Blues I seen a man down and he was getting chest compressions," he said.

There are several surveillance cameras around the area and police reviewed video.

Miller is due in court Saturday for a hearing.

No further information was immediately available.