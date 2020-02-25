Police search for hit-and-run driver that left man injured in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood on Saturday.

A 59-year-old man was walking in the 5900-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. when police said he was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, police said.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man was a black, two-door Ford Focus hatchback, possibly a 2007, with passenger-side damage. The car was last seen going northbound on Damen Avenue from 62nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
