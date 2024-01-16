Chicago police issue alert on liquor store robberies in less than an hour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a string of armed robberies in liquor stores across the city.

Three robberies took place Monday night, with police looking for at least four armed suspects.

The first robbery occurred at 8:43 p.m. at Mr. P Beverage Depot at 2006 West Division Street .

The second robbery took place at 9:03 p.m. at Before You Go Liquor at 1917 West Fullerton Avenue.

The third robbery took place at 9:20 p.m. at Clybourn Market at 2807 North Clybourn Avenue.

Police said the robbers entered the liquor stores with semi-automatic weapons and announced the robbery saying, "Give me everything, don't move or I'll shoot." The suspects then rifled through the cash register and safes, police said.

In one of the robberies, police said a victim was taken at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money and in two of the incidents, the robbers punched a store employee in the face.

Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody,

