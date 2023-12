Chicago police are investigating after a car smashed into a Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile Monday morning.

The car smashed into the front of the store on Michigan Avenue near Superior Avenue, but did not make it all the way in.

The airbags were set off in the vehicle, which was missing its rear license plate.

Chicago police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.