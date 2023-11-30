There was a Chicago crash after would-be thieves slammed into a River North business on Superior Street in an effort to steal an ATM, CPD said.

River North crash: Would-be thieves slam SUV into downtown business to steal ATM, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North building sustained major damage Thursday morning after would-be thieves crashed an SUV into it, Chicago police said.

A group of suspects crashed an SUV into the Galleria Market retail business, which is on the ground floor of a high-rise building in the 300-block of West Superior Street, just before 6:10 a.m., CPD said.

They then tried to take an ATM, but were unable, and it was left on the scene, according to police.

The suspects got back into the SUV and other waiting vehicles and drove north on Orleans Street, then east on Chicago Avenue, police said.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody later Thursday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Superior is closed between Orleans and Sedgwick Street while a large police presence is on the scene.

