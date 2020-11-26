Man stabbed in chest on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the State and Lake stop at about 2:44 a.m., police said.

A man was on the platform with a group of people when police said he started to argue with someone in the group.

Someone in the group produced a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the incident was drug-related and Area Three detectives are investigating. A possible suspect is in custody, police said.
