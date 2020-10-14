Chicago police release video of attack on doorman at Edgewater apartment building

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released video of a man who attacked a doorman in an Edgewater apartment building last August.

The incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on August 26 in the 5500-block of North Sheridan Road.

Police said the intruder came into the lobby and battered the doorman. He continued into the building and then walked out a short time later.

Police said the man was wearing a black baseball cap, blue T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detective Hendry #20218 at 312-744-8263. Anonymous tips can also be sent to www.cpdtip.com. Police warn if you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911.
