Chicago police: Pizza delivery drivers robbed in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about armed robbers targeting pizza delivery drivers in the Morgan Park neighborhood.In two separate incidents, drivers showed up to an address that turned out to be a vacant home. A group of men armed with guns showed up, stole the pizza, cash and the drivers' belongings.The incidents occurred at 7:30 p.m. on January 25 in the 11300-block of South Aberdeen Street and at about 8 p.m. on Friday in the 1300-block of West 112th Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.